Police offers N.5m reward for information on escaped suspected serial killer

Police authorities in Oyo State, Southwest Nigeria have promised a ‘handsome reward’ of N500,000 for anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the fleeing suspected serial killer, Sunday Shodipe.

Shodipe was arrested by the police Command in connection with series of killings in the Akinyele Local Government Area of the state. He was said to have confessed to most of the killings.

However the police command announced on Sunday that the suspect had escape from custody, sparking angry reactions from Nigerians, with some youths, who were protesting the development, attacking the state police headquarters.

The police placed the bounty on the suspect in a statement issued in Ibadan on Thursday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Olugbenga Fadeyi, titled, ‘Handsome reward of N500,000: Sunday Shodipe, 19 years. A suspected serial killer at Akinyele Local Government Area.’

The statement read in part: “The Commissioner of Police, Oyo State Command, Nwachukwu Enwonwu, wishes to state that the reward of N500,000 awaits whoever gives useful information for the arrest of the suspected serial killer at the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, Sunday Shodipe, 19, who was arrested and paraded at the Oyo State Police Command Headquarters on July 17, but later escaped from custody on August 11.

“The general public is hereby implored to arrest and immediately hand him over to the nearest police station for necessary action. Kindly give it a repeated broadcast, please.”

