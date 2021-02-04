Police offers N10m reward for information on two criminal suspects

The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday offered a N10 million cash reward for information on two suspected criminals.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, who announced this on the police social media handles, also attached pictures of the suspects.

He wrote: “N10,000,000 awaits anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of the persons in the photo captured on the CCTV at a crime scene.

“If you have any useful information, report to any police station closest to you or arrest and hand them over to any police station or contact the office of the FIB-IRT through the following numbers: 08034377912 or 08036064791.”

