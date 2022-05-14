Metro
Police officer, 5 others escape death in Bauchi auto crash
A Police officer with the Jigawa State Police Command, Inspector Zubairu Yusuf and five others narrowly escaped death Friday afternoon when the car they were traveling in was involved in an accident in Boi, Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State.
An eyewitness told Ripples Nigeria that the accident was caused by over-speeding by driver of the Honda Civic car with registration number Jigawa BKD 12 SB.
He said: “The driver who was not aware there was a roadblock mounted by Joint Task Force in the area tried to avoid the roadblock but was unsuccessful and eventually lost control of the steering.
In the process, he hit an electric pole and the signboard of Government Day Secondary School, Boi before the vehicle rammed into a provision shop.”
A member of the JTF at the roadblock also confirmed the incident.
He said: “Yes, a police officer who works with the Jigawa State command had a fatal accident here. The officer was traveling to Dengi in Plateau State with five others. He was on high speed really. He seems not to be aware of the roadblock here and it was raining here too.
“The police officer and others in the car were very lucky to have escaped from the incident. In fact, the accident was very fatal. Their narrow escape was from God.”
