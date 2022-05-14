Police officer, 5 others escape death in Bauchi auto crash

A Police officer with the Jigawa State Police Command, Inspector Zubairu Yusuf and five others narrowly escaped death Friday afternoon when the car they were traveling in was involved in an accident in Boi, Bogoro local government area of Bauchi State.

An eyewitness told Ripples Nigeria that the accident was caused by over-speeding by driver of the Honda Civic car with registration number Jigawa BKD 12 SB.

He said: “The driver who was not aware there was a roadblock mounted by Joint Task Force in the area tried to avoid the roadblock but was unsuccessful and eventually lost control of the steering.

In the process, he hit an electric pole and the signboard of Government Day Secondary School, Boi before the vehicle rammed into a provision shop.”

READ ALSO: Policeman stabs two people to death in Bauchi

A member of the JTF at the roadblock also confirmed the incident.

He said: “Yes, a police officer who works with the Jigawa State command had a fatal accident here. The officer was traveling to Dengi in Plateau State with five others. He was on high speed really. He seems not to be aware of the roadblock here and it was raining here too.

“The police officer and others in the car were very lucky to have escaped from the incident. In fact, the accident was very fatal. Their narrow escape was from God.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now