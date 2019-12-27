Police officer arrested for allegedly killing a fan at Wizkid’s concert

A police Sergeant, Lukmon Akanbi has been arrested for reportedly shooting and killing one Ramon Babatunde Ramon on his way from an entertainment show.

Video clips of the deceased lying helplessly after being allegedly shot dead by the policeman at Starboy Fest, an event organised by award-winning singer Wizkid, had gone viral online in the early hours of Friday.

The incident happened around Eko Atlantic Victoria Island, Lagos during a fracas between the police officer who was on patrol in the area and the victim.

Reacting to the incident, police spokesperson in Lagos, Bala Elkana, in a statement made available to newsmen, said the commissioner had immediately ordered the arrest of the culprit.

Sergeant Akanbi’s was found guilty in an orderly room trial of all the charges and awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police.

The statement read: “Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu, psc has ordered the arrest of F/No 448407 Sgt Lukmon Akanbi attached to Victoria Island Police Station over the shooting of one Ramon Babatunde Adeniyi ‘m’ 39 years old of campus area Lagos island.

“The Police Officer was said to have pulled the trigger of his pistol on the unarmed civilian, which fall short of professional standards on the use of Firearms.

“The victim was rushed to Naval Dockyard Hospital and was confirmed dead by the doctor on duty.

“The Sergeant was found guilty in an orderly room trial of all the charges and awarded punishment of dismissal from the Nigeria Police.

“He is handed over to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Yaba for prosecution in conventional Court.

“Supervisory Officers of erring Policemen will henceforth be held vicariously liable for the misconduct of their men. This is part of the measures put in place by the no nonsense Commissioner of Police to curb incidents of professional misconduct and engendered accountability in the system.

“The CP avowed that no case of professional misconduct, human rights violations and abuse of powers by Police Officers will be tolerated.”

