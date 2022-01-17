Police officer arrested for allegedly shooting tanker driver in Gombe

A trigger-happy police officer, Insp. Urbanus Ishaku, has been arrested for allegedly shooting a tanker driver in Gombe State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Mary Obed Malum, who disclosed this in a statement on Monday, said the police officer was arrested on the order of the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ishola Babaitan.

She added that the incident occurred in Dukku town along the Gombe-Dukku-Darazo expressway on Monday morning.

“The victim was shot on the buttock and the command responded promptly to the report and disarmed the officer,” Malum said.

