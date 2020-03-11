Police officer arrested in Adamawa for alleged kidnapping

A police officer, Abdulrazaq Dahiru, a sergeant, has been arrested by the Nigerian Police Force for alleged involvement in kidnapping.

The state police commissioner, Audu Madaki who spoke to journalists, said that among the suspected kidnappers arrested was a police officer who is now being interrogated and four other alleged rapists.

Mr Madaki stated that the alleged police officer was the weapon supplier that facilitated the illegal activities.

He added that the suspects have been responsible for the various kidnappings in the state.

‘’The suspects had conspired and kidnapped people in parts of the state and collected three point eight million naira (N3.8m) as ransom, he said.

Read also: Lagos govt says 240 days rainfall begins March 19

“That on the 08/03/2020, while interrogating the apprehended kidnappers, one among them confessed to having been romancing with the NCO, Sgt. Abdulrazaq Dahiru.”

‘’Hence the Command apprehended the NCO, now undergoing interrogations,” he added.

The Commissioner of Police, also mentioned that different weapons were retrieved from the suspects. The items included an 13 AK 47 Rifles, 761 rounds of live ammunition, 18 magazines and five locally made pistols.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

Join the conversation

Opinions