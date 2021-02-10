Latest
Police officer commits suicide in Imo
A mobile police Inspector simply identified as Umoh on Wednesday shot himself dead in Owerri, Imo State.
Until his death, Umoh was serving at Area Command Headquarters in Owerri.
An eyewitness told journalists that the police officer went into a private room after returning from an assignment and shot himself in the stomach.
He said the policeman locked himself up in the room before the shooting.
The development had caused panic in the area.
“Although the police officer complained of being sick, nobody envisaged he was going to commit suicide.
“When the mobile police officers came back, the deceased went to one of the rooms and locked it; the next minute, we heard a gunshot.
“When we approached the quarters, it was discovered that the door was locked.
“We forced it open and the mobile policeman was found dead in a pool of his own blood,’’ the eyewitness said.
The spokesman of the state’s police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.
He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Muhammed, had ordered an investigation into the murder incident.
Business
NSE: Zenith Bank, Transcorp record highest trade amid shares dumping
The stock market dip at the end of the week, with investors losing N300 billion as the equity capitalisation ended trade with N21.15 trillion on Friday, trading below the N21.45 trillion the market closed with on Thursday.
The All Share Index (ASI) also depreciated following a loss of 574.45 basis points, to end the trade at 40.439.85 ASI on Friday, below the 41,014,30 ASI the market closed with the previous day.
Volume of shares traded declined significantly, with data from Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) showing investors traded 395.62 million shares on Friday, lower than the 1.27 billion shares of Thursday.
Deals sealed by investors also decreased to 5,321 at the close of market on Friday, below the 6,573 deals secured on Thursday. Also, value of shares traded declined to N5,19 billion from N6,39 billion.
Meanwhile, at the capital market today, UAC Property rose to the top gainers’ chart after rising by 9.59% to close at N0.8kobo on Friday, against the N0.73kobo it opened with on Thursday.
Linkage Assurance came second with N0.59kobo as it share price moved upward from N0.54kobo following a 9.26% rise in share price. Japaul Gold followed after closing the market with N0.65kobo, rising from the opening price of N0.71kobo per share after recording 9.23% gain.
Unity Bank gained 9.23% to move to N0.71kobo from the opening trade of N0.65kobo.
Afrinsure completed the top five with N0.24kobo per share, gaining 9.09% to increase its share price from N0.22kobo.
Livestock topped the losers’ chart after shielding N0.22kobo to close the market with N2.03, having opened trading at N2.25kobo.
NEM also made the losers’ list after its share price dropped to N2.05 from N2.27kobo per share, following a loss of N0.22kobo.
BUA Cement share price dip by N5.7kobo to secure the third spot as it ended trading with N73.3kobo from N79 it opened with.
Sovereign Insurance share price declined to N0.26kobo per share from N0.28kobo, declining by 7.14%.
Dangote Cement completed the list as its share price fell by N8 to end trade with N220, having opened the trade with N228 per share.
For top traded shares, Zenith Bank was the most active stock on Friday, as investors traded 55.60 million shares worth N1.37 billion.
Transcorp shares were traded at a volume of 42.71 million valued at N40.96 million.
First Bank was next with 42.06 million shares traded at a cost of N302.48 million.
GTBank reported 42.06 million shares worth over N1.28 billion while Access Bank recorded 40.94 million traded shares at a value of N330.47 million.
Latest
Sokoto gov, Tambuwal, revokes contracts awarded by predecessor Wamakko
The Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal has revoked no fewer than five major contracts in the state, including a General Hospital in Wamakko town awarded by his predecessor, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko.
This was contained in a statement issued on Friday by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Ali Inname at a briefing in Government House, Sokoto.
The statement listed four other contracts revoked by Governor Tambuwal at the Murtala Mohammed Hospital as follows: two additional blocks of wards, landscaping of the hospital, construction of 47 staff quarters and that of the completion of a special work at the hospital which comprises a theatre, mortuary, laundry and others.
Garba who said that the developments followed the weekly State Executive Council meeting chaired by Tambuwal noted that the contracts were cancelled because the jobs had been abandoned.
He said; “The contracts were revoked because the jobs were abandoned by the contractors while assuring that due process will be followed in re-awarding the contracts to more competent and dedicated contractors.”
Latest
Police arrests comedian, Mr Macaroni, others at Lekki Toll Gate
A comedian, Debo Adebayo popularly known as Mr Macaroni was on Saturday arrested by the police at the Lekki toll gate, Lagos where he joined other Nigerians to protest the reopening of the facility.
Macaroni joined the protest against the planned reopening of the Lekki toll gate following alleged killing of protesters on October 20, 2020.
A number of youths had gathered at the toll gate on Saturday against warnings by the police, the state and federal government for them to shun a planned protest today.
They are protesting the reopening of the tollgate which was the scene of shootings last October by soldiers against unharmed protesters during the endSARS protests that rocked the nation.
Despite heavy police presence at the facility to forestall the planned protest, Mr Macaroni and others gathered at the facility in protest on Saturday morning.
A panel set up by the state government to probe the Lekki toll gate shooting had given the Lekki Concession Company (LCC) operators of the tollgate the go ahead to takeover the facility, a situation that did not go down well with many Nigerians.
