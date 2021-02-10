Police officer commits suicide in Imo

A mobile police Inspector simply identified as Umoh on Wednesday shot himself dead in Owerri, Imo State.

Until his death, Umoh was serving at Area Command Headquarters in Owerri.

An eyewitness told journalists that the police officer went into a private room after returning from an assignment and shot himself in the stomach.

He said the policeman locked himself up in the room before the shooting.

The development had caused panic in the area.

“Although the police officer complained of being sick, nobody envisaged he was going to commit suicide.

“When the mobile police officers came back, the deceased went to one of the rooms and locked it; the next minute, we heard a gunshot.

“When we approached the quarters, it was discovered that the door was locked.

“We forced it open and the mobile policeman was found dead in a pool of his own blood,’’ the eyewitness said.

The spokesman of the state’s police command, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Nasiru Muhammed, had ordered an investigation into the murder incident.