Police officer dismissed five months after killing five in Enugu

The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Muri Musa, on Friday approved the dismissal of one Insp. Edem Ebong who was involved in a shooting incident in Enugu State in June this year.

The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

The police authorities ordered the arrest of the police officer after he allegedly killed five persons and injured four others at Golf Estate in the Enugu metropolis on June 20.

The AIG also ordered the prosecution of Ebong, who was attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, when the incident took place.

The statement read: “The approval is sequel to the command’s conclusion of the disciplinary trial and a thorough investigation launched into the case of alleged shooting and killing of five persons and the injury of four others for no justifiable reasons by Ebong.

READ ALSO: Police arrests five suspected kidnappers in Ogun

“To this end, the state Commissioner of Police has reiterated his readiness to deal decisively with police officers found culpable for breaching extant codes of conduct, rules of engagement and standard operating procedures of the Nigeria Police.

“This is more if the issue concerns respect for fundamental human rights of citizens.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now