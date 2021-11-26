Metro
Police officer dismissed five months after killing five in Enugu
The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone 13, Muri Musa, on Friday approved the dismissal of one Insp. Edem Ebong who was involved in a shooting incident in Enugu State in June this year.
The spokesman of the Enugu State Police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.
The police authorities ordered the arrest of the police officer after he allegedly killed five persons and injured four others at Golf Estate in the Enugu metropolis on June 20.
The AIG also ordered the prosecution of Ebong, who was attached to Special Protection Unit (SPU) Base 9, Umuahia, when the incident took place.
The statement read: “The approval is sequel to the command’s conclusion of the disciplinary trial and a thorough investigation launched into the case of alleged shooting and killing of five persons and the injury of four others for no justifiable reasons by Ebong.
READ ALSO: Police arrests five suspected kidnappers in Ogun
“To this end, the state Commissioner of Police has reiterated his readiness to deal decisively with police officers found culpable for breaching extant codes of conduct, rules of engagement and standard operating procedures of the Nigeria Police.
“This is more if the issue concerns respect for fundamental human rights of citizens.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (II): Alex Ogbu was telling a story but became the story
This four-part series investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020....
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...