Police officer dismissed for alleged murder in Osun

The Osun State Police Command has dismissed a police officer for allegedly shooting a commercial motorcyclist to death in Osogbo, the state capital.

The police officer simply identified as Sgt. Adamu Garba allegedly shot dead the victim, Saheed Olabomi, on July 27.

The command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday, said the police officer was dismissed after an orderly room trial.

She said: “The general public will recall that on July 27, the Osun State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, immediately arrested and detained the police officer that shot one Saheed Olabomi in Osogbo, for disciplinary action.

“As the CP promised, in the best tradition of transparency and accountability, the outcome of the trial has been brought to the public.

“The policeman, F/NO.467549 Sgt. Adamu Garba, has been tried in orderly room procedure in line with the laid down Rules and Regulations of the Nigeria Police Force disciplinary procedure.

“The erring officer has been found guilty of the offence and subsequently dismissed from the Force.

“The orderly room procedure has been forwarded to Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, for necessary action.

“This, the CP believes will serve as a deterrent to other police officers.

“The CP wishes to apprise the general public, most especially the good people of the state that he will never condone any act of indiscipline and unprofessional conduct exhibited by any member(s) of the Nigeria Police under his watch.

“He, however, appeals to the members of the public to be law-abiding and be rest assured that justice will prevail.”

