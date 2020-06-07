Police officer electrocuted in Abuja

A police officer, Lasaka Habila, was on Sunday electrocuted in Abuja.

Habila, a Chief Superintendent of Police, was electrocuted while cutting leaves from a tree opposite the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) in a major area of the nation’s capital.

Eyewitnesses told journalists that the body of the late police officer was stuck to the tree, while a machete along with severed tree branches laid at the foot of the tree.

According to them, Habila was electrocuted when one of the tree branches touched the high tension cable which ran atop the tree.

He was eventually brought down by the search and rescue team of the FCT Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and taken to the National Hospital where he was confirmed dead.

The Director- General of FEMA, Idriss Abbas, who expressed sadness at the incident, urged residents of the FCT to seek approval from the Department of Parks and Recreation before felling trees in the city.

