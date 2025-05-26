Police officer extorts passengers over suspended ECMR (Video)

A rogue Nigerian police officer has been captured on video extorting motorists over the now suspended Electronic Central Motor Registry (ECMR).

In the incident which happened in Edo State, the policeman was seen demanding ₦5,000 or five litres of fuel from motorists for failing to provide a proof of the ECMR.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, had in July 2024 suspended the enforcement of ECMR registration for vehicle owners in the country after public outcry from Nigerians.

In the video recorded by an X user Teniola with the handle @Teeniiola, the officer confronted a group of travellers along the Benin Bypass and asked for the ECMR.

When they failed to provide the document, he boldly told them to either give him five liters of fuel or pay N5,000.

“A moment between a police officer and travelers who didn’t have the ECMR — which the IGP has already suspended. The officer asked them to either pay ₦5,000 or buy 5 litres of fuel, along the Benin Bypass,” Teeniiola wrote on the X platform along with the video.

READ ALSO: 19 burnt to death, eight injured in Kogi auto crash

In the video, one of the passengers firmly told the officer that demanding ECMR enforcement was illegal with the policeman responding:

“You can make call now.”

When the passenger declined to call anyone and asked instead:

“What do you want us to do?”

The officer demanded for five litres of fuel, stating:

“We’ll go and buy it, that’s 5k.”

“You want 5k from each of us abi?” The traveler asked, as the policeman was seen telling another traveller to bring three litres of fuel.

The video has elicited diverse reactions from Nigerians who are appalled at the brazen and shameless manner the policeman went about the extortion despite repeated warnings from the police hierarchy.

The Edo State Police Command spokesman, SP Edafe Bright, who reacted to the video under Teeniiola’s post, condemned the actions of the officer and vowed that he would be apprehended and dealt with

“My God. Thanks for recording this. Little by little, all the moles will be taken out of the system.

“All these Policemen bringing shame to us, one by one, they will be sent out of the organisation. Maybe when they become jobless, they will go into content creation. This is embarrassing and the force is on it,” he wrote.

All these Policemen bringing shame to us, one by one, they will be sent out of the organisation. Maybe when they become jobless, they will go into content creation. This is embarrassing and the force is on it https://t.co/Iw6t5nmdr0 — SP. Bright Edafe (@Brightgoldenboy) May 26, 2025

Watch video below:

A moment between a police officer and travelers who didn’t have the ECMR — which the IGP has already suspended. The officer asked them to either pay ₦5,000 or buy 5 litres of fuel, along the Benin Bypass pic.twitter.com/Yt66duhk4f — TENIOLA (@Teeniiola) May 25, 2025

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now