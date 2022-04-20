Police officer slumps, dies in Bayelsa

A senior police officer slumped and died in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Wednesday.

The deceased, Emmanuel Asufi, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, was in charge of administration at the state police command headquarters in the Bayelsa State capital.

The command’s spokesman, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said it was a sad day for the command.

Until his death, Asufi was a student of Nigerian Law School in Yenagoa.

He had also served as Chief Security Officer at the Bayelsa Government House and Commander of the State Security Outfit, Operation Door Akpor.

Governor Gov Douye Diri had since visited the command headquarters to commiserate with the state’s Commissioner of Police, Ben Okoro, on the incident.

