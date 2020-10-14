Police officers children drown in Akwa Ibom

The Akwa Ibom police command said on Wednesday three children of police officers had drowned in a barrack in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Odiko Macdon, who confirmed the incident in a statement, said the children drowned in a pool located in the Eket police barrack.

He described the incident as “painful and shocking.”

Macdon said: “The deceased persons were children of two serving police inspectors in Eket division. We commiserate with the families, it is indeed painful.

“We understand that the pool of water is used for erosion control, it is more painful because this is preventable.”

He urged policemen residing in barracks to be more vigilant to avoid tragic incidents, saying “we should keep an eye on the welfare of our family members. They are the reason we work.”

