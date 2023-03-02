Police officer’s son dies in Lagos barracks fire

A 15-year-old son of a senior police officer attached to the Lagos State Police Command died in a fire incident at the Falamo Police Barracks in the Ikoyi area of the state on Tuesday.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday in Lagos.

Hundeyin said: “The Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Ikoyi, got information about a fire incident at the Falomo Police Barracks at 12:40 p.m., on Tuesday.

“The DPO was informed that the fire gutted Room 24, Block 1 of ASP Godspower David attached to Bar Beach Police Division, Victoria Island, Lagos.

“Following the report, emergency responders were mobilised to the scene for rescue operation.

“The teams successfully put out the fire, however, during the evacuation of the debris, the corpse of one Emmanuel Godspower David, aged 15 years, the son of the officer consumed by the inferno, was found.

“The corpse has been evacuated to a public morgue for autopsy, while the investigation is in progress.”

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, paid a condolence visit to the officer at the barracks on Thursday.

He was accompanied on the trip by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Operations, Mr. Isa Grema.

Owohunwa, who was received by the officer and his wife, said he got the information on Wednesday and decided to visit them in person.

He prayed to God to comfort the family and donated the sum of N500,000 to take care of their immediate expenses.

