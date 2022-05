Police, ‘okada’ riders clash in Lagos

Commercial motorcycle riders, also known as ‘okada’ on Thursday clashed with policemen along the Badagry expressway in Lagos.

This is coming about 24 hours after the state government placed a ban on the activities of the okada riders in six local government areas of the state.

More to come….

