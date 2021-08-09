 Police operatives take over APC headquarters | Ripples Nigeria
Politics

Police operatives take over APC headquarters

Published

14 seconds ago

on

The headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja has been taken over by men of the Nigeria Police Force, who arrived at the party’s secretariat on Monday morning in over five Hilux Patrol Vans.

The police team numbering over 30 had reportedly strategically positioned themselves within the secretariat along Blantyre street, without harassing passersby or motorists using the street.

Reports noted that the gun-wielding policemen did not allow any vehicle to park within the secretariat’s vicinity, including those of the staff, visitors and journalists that were there.

Although it was unclear why the secretariat was surrounded by the police officers at the time of filing this report, there were insinuations that the crack in the presidency over the party’s chairmanship led by the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has widened as the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo maintained his position on the legality of the panel.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who is in London, had directed Osinbajo to take charge of the legal concerns being expressed by stakeholders following the split judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ondo governorship election.

Osinbajo had last weekend met with lawyers serving in the cabinet, and had reportedly advised against the last Saturday’s ward congresses of the party. However, the caretaker committee went ahead with the congresses as it earlier planned.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that some stakeholders of the party including the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo had called for Buni’s resignation or sack.

Opinions

