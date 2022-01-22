Police overcome IPOB/ESN group in gun duel, recover arms in abandoned camp

The Imo State Police Command said on Saturday that it has uncovered a terror camp of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militia arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise Local Government Area of the State.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, Michael Abattam, who noted that the group commit all sorts of crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, terrorism and killings in the hidden camp.

Abattam stated that the ESN men fired shots at them when they noticed their presence. He, however, said that the Police opened fire at them as well.

The Police spokesman affirmed that different kinds of arms were recovered from the operation.

The statement reads: “Following a credible information that, some members of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN terror group, its militia wing has made a forest at Onicha in Ezinihitte Mbaise local government area of Imo State their operational base where they go out to perpetrate heinous crimes which include terrorism, kidnapping, armed robbery and killing of innocent citizens.

“Based on this information, the ever combat-ready Imo Command’s tactical teams, having carried diligent surveillance of the criminal hideouts, on 18th January 2022 at about 1 pm, stormed the deadly terror camp.

“The hoodlums on sighting the police operatives open fire on them and the Police operatives swiftly returned the fire. In the fierce gun battle, one of the hoodlums was neutralised while others scampered into the adjoining bushes fatally injured with gunshot injuries.

“While searching the terror camp, the police operatives recovered the following exhibits which includes; one AK47 rifle with Forty (40) rounds of live ammunition, ten locally fabricated explosives devices, one Police hand grenade, two Toyota Highlander (SUV) Jeeps without registration numbers, one Lexus 350 SUV without registration number, one Lexus 330 SUV without registration number, two Biafran flags, different assorted Charms, assorted dresses suspected to belong to kidnapped/robbed victims.”

