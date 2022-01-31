Politics
Police parade 98 suspected political thugs in Ekiti
The Ekiti State police command on Monday paraded 98 suspected political thugs arrested by the military in the build up to the just concluded governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.
Aspirants from both parties had alleged irregularities in the exercise.
The command spokesman, Sunday Abutu, who paraded the suspects in Ado Ekiti, said they were arrested with dangerous weapons by military men at Itawure checkpoint and taken to Akure for questioning.
READ ALSO: Police arraigns herdsman for alleged kidnapping in Ekiti
Abutu said: “Investigation is still ongoing into the matter and the suspects will be charged to court at the end of the process.”
By: Tobi Odeyinka
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...