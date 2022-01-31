Police parade 98 suspected political thugs in Ekiti

The Ekiti State police command on Monday paraded 98 suspected political thugs arrested by the military in the build up to the just concluded governorship primary of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

Aspirants from both parties had alleged irregularities in the exercise.

The command spokesman, Sunday Abutu, who paraded the suspects in Ado Ekiti, said they were arrested with dangerous weapons by military men at Itawure checkpoint and taken to Akure for questioning.

READ ALSO: Police arraigns herdsman for alleged kidnapping in Ekiti

Abutu said: “Investigation is still ongoing into the matter and the suspects will be charged to court at the end of the process.”

By: Tobi Odeyinka

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now