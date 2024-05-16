Police parade ex-Oyo PMS chairman, Auxiliary, to be arraigned for alleged murder, armed robbery

The Oyo State police command on Thursday paraded a former chairman of the state Park Management System (PMS), Mukaila Lamidi aka Auxiliary for alleged murder, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Adebola Hamzat, told journalists at the command’s headquarters in Ibadan that the command declared Lamidi wanted on June 2, 2023.

Hamzat listed the offences committed by the former PMS chairman to include murder, attempted murder, arms dealing, armed robbery, and kidnapping.

He said that the suspect was declared wanted following a well-coordinated raid on his Diamond Hotel residence at Alakia where 78 suspects were arrested and weapons recovered on May 30 and May 31, 2023.

According to him, the exhibits recovered from the suspect’s residence include two SMG riffles with two magazines, one AK-47 rifle, one pump action riffle, nine locally-made pistols, and two English pistols with magazines.

Others were: 70 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, 338 pieces of live cartridges, 62 expended, 13 pieces of 9-mm ammunition, nine jack knives, three axes, and 400 pieces of long cutlasses, among others.

Hamzat said the suspect was recently arrested due to the collaborative efforts of the police and other sister security agencies in the state.

The CP said: “Furtherance of these, discreet intelligence-led search commenced for the sacked PMS chieftain, with the help of technology, collaborative efforts with sister services and community policing.

“Many locations were identified, traced, and combed for months until his recent arrest in a concerted effort with our sister services.”

Hamzat said that the suspect would be charged in court for the offences.

He thanked the public for providing credible information to curb crime in the state.

