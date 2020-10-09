Police parades 23 suspected bandits, kidnappers, others in Katsina

Twenty-three suspects were on Thursday paraded by the Katsina State Police Command, who were alleged to have committed various crimes including banditry, kidnapping and theft.

According to the command, the suspects were said to have been arrested during recent operations by the police in the state.

Among those paraded was a 20-year-old man, Sani Haruna, from Kwakwara village in the Safana Local Government Area of the state, who was allegedly caught with one AK-47 rifle.

The spokesman for the police in the police, SP Gambo Isah, told journalists that Haruna confessed that he and seven others who are now at large, had earlier attacked Kwakwara village and killed a 60-year-old man, Mallam Murnai, and also injured his son, Gambo Saidu, before dispossessing them of eight cows, 50 sheep and 10 goats.

Read also: Police arrests four men with human head in Niger

Also, a 25-year-old suspect, Sanusi Abubakar, of Unguwar Gajere village, Kankara Local Government Area of the state was paraded for allegedly conspiring with two other suspects who are also at large to kidnap one Haruna Garba whose family paid N3m ransom.

SP Gambo said: “The suspect (Abubakar) confessed that in the process of kidnapping the said Alhaji Haruna, one of the suspects who is at large, Ibrahim Kawo, shot and killed one Ibrahim Lado.”

SP Gambo said all the suspects would be prosecuted after completion of investigation on the various crimes they were arrested for.

Join the conversation

Opinions