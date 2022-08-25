Police parades 4 suspected kidnappers in Borno

Police in Borno State paraded four suspected kidnappers before journalists in Maiduguri on Thursday.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Abdu Umar, said the suspects, Abdu Isa, Musa Haro, Wada Hassan and Saleh Bukar were arrested in a joint operation between the police and local hunters at Galadima Forest in Hawul Local Government Area of the state.

Umar also revealed that three members of an eight-man gang who kidnapped one Ardo Buba in Gur Village in Biu LGA had been arrested.

He added that the gang took the victim to Buratai bush and demanded N7 million ransom.



READ ASLSO: Police kills two suspected kidnappers in Bauchi

The CP said: “Buba, whose legs had been chained and padlocked, escaped from the bush having noticed that the kidnappers had slept off.

“The victim identified one of the suspects, Alhaji Mohammed Bello after they had been arrested.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now