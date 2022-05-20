Police parades six suspected killers of Lagos sound engineer

The Lagos State Police Command on Friday paraded the six suspected killers of a sound engineer, David Umoh, in the state.

Umoh was killed on May 12 at Studio 24 Lekki area of Lagos.

He was lynched and set ablaze by an angry mob after a misunderstanding between a group of boys and a commercial motorcyclist over N100 in the area.

The state Police Commissioner, Abiodun Alabi, paraded the suspects at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

He listed the suspects as Dahiru Ayuba, Susan Moses, Christopher Dauda, Joseph Tella, Chigozie Anthony, and Sunday Azi.

READ ALSO: Police, ‘okada’ riders clash in Lagos (Video)

The CP said: “In the heat of the argument, Frank Olatunji and Philip Balogun invited one David Sunday to mediate, only for Dahiru and his cohorts to violently attack the victim, kill and set him ablaze.

“A total of six suspects have been arrested namely Dahiru Ayuba ‘m’, Susan Moses ‘f’, Christopher Dauda ‘m’, Joseph Tella ‘m’, Chigozie Anthony ‘m’, Sunday Azi ‘m’. Suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now