Police performance in Ondo election above average —PSC

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has described as above average the performance of police during Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State.

The PSC spokesman, Festus Ani, who disclosed this in an interim report released on Sunday, said the commission’s team visited 12 local government areas in the three senatorial districts of the state, and received 51 telephone calls on attempts to induce voters.

He added that the team ran into a police officer at one of the polling units in Okitipupa who politely rejected N50,000 bribe to allow thumb-printing for voters who failed to turn up for voting.

The report read: “The commission’s team noticed a high population of police officers of Inspector rank at most of the polling units but could not immediately ascertain the reason for using such high calibre of officers to man the polling units.

“The commission commends the leadership of the police who managed the security architecture in Ondo State led by DIG Leye Oyebade and supported by AIG Hosea Karma and Command CP Bolaji Salami.”

