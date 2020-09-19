Police place N5m bounty on wanted criminal in Ekiti | Ripples Nigeria
Police place N5m bounty on wanted criminal in Ekiti

September 19, 2020
The Ekiti State police command has placed a N5 million bounty on a suspected criminal, Samuel Oguntoyinbo, who has been declared wanted for alleged bank robberies and kidnappings in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Sunday Abutu, who disclosed this in a statement on Saturday, said the amount would be a reward for anybody with information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect.

According to him, Ogunyoyinbo, who is now a fugitive, had allegedly perpetrated several heinous crimes in Ekiti State.

He added that the suspect masterminded different bank robberies and kidnappings in Ekiti and Ondo States.

Abutu said: “The suspect’s real name is Samuel Oguntoyinbo, but is popularly known as `Eleven’ or `Badoo’.

“Any person with useful information concerning his whereabouts should please contact the nearest Police Station or the Special Anti-Robbery Squad Department on 07031620186 or the PPRO on 09064050086.

“Such a person shall be rewarded with a huge sum of N5 million.”

