Police places officers on red alert over planned attack in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has placed its operatives on red alert over alleged plans by terrorists to attack the state.

The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

The National Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) had during the week alerted Nigerians on plans by the Boko Haram insurgents to attack Lagos, Abuja, Katsina and three other states in the Northern part of the country.

Abuja, the country’s seat of government, has come under increasing attacks from terrorists in the last few weeks.

As a result of this, the command said it was working rigorously to prevent such an attack in Lagos, Nigeria’s biggest city and commercial nerve centre.

Read also:IGP orders arrest of movie makers using police materials illegally

The statement read: “To this end, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Abiodun Alabi, has placed the State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) of the Command on high alert.

“Also placed on alert are all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Tactical Commanders, in a bid to ensure that any planned attack is promptly and decisively nipped in the bud.

“The Command is also working closely with other sister security agencies to ensure that no person or group of persons succeeds in destabilising the peace and serenity enjoyed by the good people of Lagos State.”

By Abdulkabeer Ambali

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now