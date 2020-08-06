Police postpones entrance exam into its academy indefinitely

The Police Nigeria Police Force on Wednesday said the entrance examination into the 8th Regular Course of its Academy in Wudil, Kano, has been postponed indefinitely.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the Enugu State Command, ASP Daniel Ndukwe disclosed this in a statement in Enugu on Wednesday.

The examination, according to Ndukwe, was earlier scheduled for Saturday, August 8.

“The postponement is in view of the COVID-19 pandemic constraints, re-scheduled WAEC/NECO and NABTEB Examinations as well as the academy’s preparation for the conduct of Computer-Based Test (CBT) exams. A new date will be communicated in due course.

“Candidates are warned to be wary of scammers, who may want to defraud them under the guise of facilitating their admission into the Academy,” he said.

