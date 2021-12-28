Police prevents bloodbath from community, Fulani clash in Kwara over death of herdsman

Men of the Kwara State Police Command have averted a communal clash in Pampo village, Afon district of Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, over the killing of a Fulani herdsman, Yau Ibrahim.

Ibrahim’s corpse was discovered in the bush on Christmas Day by policemen after he was declared missing for failing to return to their camp after the day’s grazing with cattle.

The herdsmen were said to have planned a reprisal on workers of ABC farm in Pampo village but the attack was averted by the police, who mobilised to the farm.

The Kwara State Police Public Relations Officer, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the incident, said the quick intervention of the police prevented what could have been a communal clash between the Fulani herdsmen and the people of the community.

Okesanmi, who said that a suspect had been arrested in connection with the crime, however debunked a viral video circulating in the state, insisting that there was no communal clash on Christmas Day in the state.

He said: “The Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the public that a WhatsApp message that went viral on Christmas Day to the effect that a large number of unknown gunmen overwhelmed the security at a farm known as ABC Farm and locked up all the workers in the farm security post situated at Elega town, Asa Local Government Area of Kwara State, was untrue and a figment of the imagination of the writer.

“The true story was that on December 25, 2021, at about 10pm, one Alhaji Usman Shehu reported at the Afon Police Station that one Yau Ibrahim, 20, of Elega village via Afon, went out grazing his cattle in the morning. Around 5pm, all the cattle returned to their camp without Yau the herder.

“A search party was organised by his kinsmen to look for him. In the course of the search, his corpse was discovered in the bush with his hands tied to his back and his legs equally tied; he was also found blindfolded with a clothing material.

“The lifeless body was recovered by the police and taken to the hospital for autopsy, while the suspect arrested is currently undergoing interrogation. Discreet investigation into the matter has commenced.

“Meanwhile, the herders suspected that the killers of their brother were among the security men on the farm, hence they went to the farm.

“The quick response by men of the police command averted what could have resulted in a serious confrontation. Calm has since been restored.”

