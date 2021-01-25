Police probe Apostle Suleman for allegedly sleeping with pastor’s wife

Popular cleric, and founder of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has reportedly come under police probe for allegedly sleeping with the wife of a clergy identified as Mike Davids.

Further claims say that he is also threatening the life of the pastor and denying him access to his children.

The order to begin investigations into the matter was conveyed in a letter made available to newmen on Monday by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, which was addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau, Garki, on January 5, 2021.

The letter with Reference number CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol.515/561, and signed by the Principal Staff Officer II to the Inspector-General of Police, ACP Iliya Doma, accused Apostle Suleman of sleeping with Pastor Faith Edeko, who heads the Abuja branch of the Omega Fire Ministries.

According to reports, the letter is sequel to a petition written by V.C Ezenagu & Associates on behalf of the aggrieved Pastor, accusing Suleman of sleeping with Faith Edeko, after her husband, Pastor Davids, left the church.

The letter titled, ‘Re: Criminal Petition Against Apostle Johnson Suleman for Enticement of a Married Woman; Adultery; Unlawful Criminal Restraint to Access Children and Threat to Life’, reads thus in part; “I attach herewith a copy of a letter dated December 30, 2020 with its attachments received from V.C Ezenagu & Associates on the above underlined subject. The Inspector-General of Police directs that you treat. Accept the assurances of my esteemed regards please.

READ ALSO: I can confidently say we don’t have a president —Apostle Suleman

The petition from Mr David’s’ lawyers read in part, “I met Apostle Suleman in 2003 while I was in school. We became very close and I was eventually ordained a pastor of Omega Fire Ministries on June 9, 2006 by Apostle Suleman and served the church for over 15 years before I exited in 2019.

“My wife was a staffer with NTA Iruekpen, so Apostle Suleman reached out to her that they will need her to build Celebration TV and Rhema for Living. She would have to shuttle between Osun State and Auchi.

“She came back from Auchi to Osun State and said she wanted to tell me that her conscience was pricking her. I asked what it was and she said that while in Auchi, Apostle Suleman lodged her at Uyi Grand Hotel and he came there and slept with her.

“And the moment she said that, the first thing that came to my mind was my daughter. I asked where Michelle was when this happened and she said Michelle was on the bed, pushed aside and I asked, ‘You mean you slept with a man with my daughter on the bed?’. I had to let it go because there was nobody I could tell and I couldn’t fight with Apostle Suleman… I forgave her but the amorous relationship continued. One thing I know is that my wife was hypnotised. This is not the woman I got married to, who I knew for 11 years.”

According to Mr Davids, his relationship with Apostle Suleman soon turned sour after he discovered that his wife was having an affair with Apostle Suleman.

He said that Suleman later suspended him and after the suspension was lifted, he refused to return to the church and then started receiving threats from Apostle Suleman.

However, Mr Davids said that he and his estranged wife remain legally married because their marriage has not been dissolved by a competent court of the land.

He said, “Apostle Suleman has given her a branch of the church in Utako, Abuja to head without permission. I am calling on Pastor David Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Pastor Margaret Idahosa, CAN, PFN.

“Apostle Suleman has damaged my life. I have not seen my wife and children for two years and Apostle Suleman says if I ever go near them, he will have me taken out. I have a video where he said he will make me disappear. I don’t want to lose my life,” he lamented.

Join the conversation

Opinions