Police probe #EndSARS protests, violence

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Friday the Force has commenced an investigation into the #EndSARS campaign and violence that trailed the protests across the country.

Adamu, according to a statement issued by the Force spokesman, Frank Mba, disclosed this when members of the House Committee on Police Affairs led by its chairman, Usman Kumo, visited the Force Headquarters in Abuja.

The IGP said the Force has commenced comprehensive internal review and evaluation of circumstances that led to the #EndSARS protests and the violence, fatalities, and damage to critical infrastructure across the country.

The statement read: “The committee expressed satisfaction with the efforts of the IGP in managing the #EndSARS protests and the ensuing violence.

“It, however, called for an all-inclusive approach at ensuring the immediate end of the violence, improving police service delivery, rebuilding trust and public confidence and respect for human rights amongst others.”

