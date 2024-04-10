Metro
Police probes assassination of another lawyer in Imo
The Imo State Police Command has launched investigation into the murder of another legal practitioner, Garricks Anyanwu, who was killed by assailants a week ago.
This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, ASP Henry Okoye in an nterview with reporters on Tuesday.
Okoye, who confirmed the incident, however, promised to make an official statement on completion of investigation on the matter.
According to reports, Anyawu was killed in his home town of Orodo, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state by some suspected assassins.
His decomposing body was later discovered on April 5, in a bush.
A family source, who pleaded anonymity simply said the deceased will be buried on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and declined further comment.
Read also: Sacked Shaibu fights impeachment, petitions CJN
Members of the deceased family were said to have approached the police with a sworn affidavit to recover his remains for immediate burial.
It will be recalled that a magistrate, Nnaemeka Ugboma, the former Chairman, Obudiagwa Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of the state was equally murdered by assailants.
Ugboma was shot dead by gunmen on Feb. 2, 2023, while he was presiding over a court session.
The gunmen, who reportedly rode in motorcycles, were said to have shot and killed the 55-year-old magistrate, after identifying him as their target.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Kwara, multimillion-naira milk processing plant is abandoned, converted to a chicken outlet
After the government spent millions of naira to establish a milk processing plant in Kwara State that would provided jobs...
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...