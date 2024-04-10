Police probes assassination of another lawyer in Imo

The Imo State Police Command has launched investigation into the murder of another legal practitioner, Garricks Anyanwu, who was killed by assailants a week ago.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, ASP Henry Okoye in an nterview with reporters on Tuesday.

Okoye, who confirmed the incident, however, promised to make an official statement on completion of investigation on the matter.

According to reports, Anyawu was killed in his home town of Orodo, in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state by some suspected assassins.

His decomposing body was later discovered on April 5, in a bush.

A family source, who pleaded anonymity simply said the deceased will be buried on Wednesday, April 10, 2024, and declined further comment.

Members of the deceased family were said to have approached the police with a sworn affidavit to recover his remains for immediate burial.

It will be recalled that a magistrate, Nnaemeka Ugboma, the former Chairman, Obudiagwa Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of the state was equally murdered by assailants.

Ugboma was shot dead by gunmen on Feb. 2, 2023, while he was presiding over a court session.

The gunmen, who reportedly rode in motorcycles, were said to have shot and killed the 55-year-old magistrate, after identifying him as their target.

