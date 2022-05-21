News
Police probes Bauchi community crisis
The Bauchi State police command has commenced an investigation into the crisis that erupted at Katanga community of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Friday.
The command’s spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.
He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Umar Sanda, had ordered a thorough investigation into the crisis.
Some irate youths set six houses and seven shops ablaze in the community on Friday.
This followed an alleged blasphemous message posted on social media by a 40-year-old female employee of the local government council in the state.
Wakil said: “The police deployed troops to the community and they have brought the situation under control.”
“The CP appealed to the general public to be calm and to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation.
“He also urged religious leaders and community leaders and elders generally to always speak to youths to desist from truncating the peace in their communities.”
