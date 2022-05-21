Police probes Bauchi community crisis

The Bauchi State police command has commenced an investigation into the crisis that erupted at Katanga community of Warji Local Government Area of Bauchi State on Friday.

The command’s spokesman, Ahmed Wakil, confirmed the development in a statement on Saturday.

He said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr. Umar Sanda, had ordered a thorough investigation into the crisis.

Some irate youths set six houses and seven shops ablaze in the community on Friday.

Read also :Police kills three suspected kidnappers, rescue victim in Adamawa

This followed an alleged blasphemous message posted on social media by a 40-year-old female employee of the local government council in the state.

Wakil said: “The police deployed troops to the community and they have brought the situation under control.”

“The CP appealed to the general public to be calm and to go about their lawful businesses without fear of intimidation.

“He also urged religious leaders and community leaders and elders generally to always speak to youths to desist from truncating the peace in their communities.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now