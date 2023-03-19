News
Police probes murder of Rivers APC campaign director
The Rivers State police command has launched an investigation into the murder of Chisom Lennard, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Coordinator in Ahoada-West local government area of the state.
Gunmen in police uniform abducted Lennard at the Ibagwa Polling Unit 2 Ward 10 in the area on Saturday.
The deceased reportedly tried to stop the gunmen from snatching election materials when he was forcefully taken away from the polling unit.
His bullet-riddled body was later found along the Ibueahi-Ubeta road in the state.
The command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said the Commissioner of Police in charge of elections duties in the state, Echeng Echeng, ordered the investigation.
READ ALSO: PDP leads APC, two others in Rivers 17 LGAs
The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Election duties in Rivers State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has tasked operatives of the Command to deploy all necessary human and investigative assets to ensure that the killers of the Campaign Director-General for the All Progressives Congress in Ahoada West in Rivers State, Hon. Chisom Lennard, are brought to book.
“From information gathered, the Campaign DG was shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the afternoon of Saturday, March 18, 2023.
“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the family of the bereaved and has promised to bring perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...
INVESTIGATION: How Oyo State, contractors spent N1.1bn on water projects, but communities don’t have a drop
Multimillion naira water projects largely initiated by the late Abiola Ajimobi-led state government in Oyo State to benefit over 40...
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...