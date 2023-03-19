Police probes murder of Rivers APC campaign director

The Rivers State police command has launched an investigation into the murder of Chisom Lennard, the All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Coordinator in Ahoada-West local government area of the state.

Gunmen in police uniform abducted Lennard at the Ibagwa Polling Unit 2 Ward 10 in the area on Saturday.

The deceased reportedly tried to stop the gunmen from snatching election materials when he was forcefully taken away from the polling unit.

His bullet-riddled body was later found along the Ibueahi-Ubeta road in the state.

The command’s spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement issued in Port Harcourt on Sunday, said the Commissioner of Police in charge of elections duties in the state, Echeng Echeng, ordered the investigation.

READ ALSO: PDP leads APC, two others in Rivers 17 LGAs

The statement read: “The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Election duties in Rivers State Command, CP Echeng Echeng, has tasked operatives of the Command to deploy all necessary human and investigative assets to ensure that the killers of the Campaign Director-General for the All Progressives Congress in Ahoada West in Rivers State, Hon. Chisom Lennard, are brought to book.

“From information gathered, the Campaign DG was shot by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the afternoon of Saturday, March 18, 2023.

“The Commissioner of Police commiserates with the family of the bereaved and has promised to bring perpetrators of such heinous crime to justice.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now