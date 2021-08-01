Police probes shooting of Ebubeagu operative in Ebonyi

The Ebonyi State police command has commenced investigation into the shooting of an operative of the South-East security outfit, Ebubeagu Security Network, during Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses in the state.

The victim who is simply identified as Seriki was reportedly shot by unknown persons during the congress held in Ugwuachara area of Ebonyi local government area of the state.

However, eyewitnesses have given different accounts of the incident.

An eyewitness told journalists that the Ebubeagu operative was shot during an exchange of gunfire with gunmen who attempted to snatch the voting materials during the exercise.

He said: “The Ebubeagu personnel with the assistance of security agencies engaged the unknown gunmen who later fled the scene after they were overpowered.

“The man was hit during the crossfire, while efforts to revive him at the Alex-Ekwueme Federal Teaching Hospital Abakaliki yielded no result.”

Another eyewitness, however, said an operative of one of the security agencies accidentally shot the victim during the gun duel with the hoodlums.

“The Ebubeagu operative was mistakenly shot by a security personnel as they were pursuing the fleeing gunmen,” he stated.

The state’s Commissioner of Police, Aliyu Garba, who spoke on the shooting of the operative on Sunday, the command has commenced an investigation into the incident.

Garba said: “We are still investigating the incident and we will brief the press at the end of the investigation.”

