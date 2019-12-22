Police promote 623 senior officers (SEE LIST)

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Sunday approved the promotion of 623 senior police officers to their next ranks.

Those promoted include 40 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) who were elevated to the position of Commissioners of Police; 98 Assistant Commissioners of Police (ACPs) who were promoted to Deputy Commissioners and 150 Chief Superintendents of Police (CSPs) who were promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

The PSC also endorsed the promotion of 335Superintendents of Police (SPs) to Chief Superintendents of Police.

A statement issued by the Press and Public Relations Officer of PSC, Ikechukwu Ani, said the promotions were strictly based on seniority, merit, availability of vacancies and clean record of service.

He said: “The promotions were one of the highpoints of “the 7th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held in Abuja between Friday, December 20th and Saturday, December 21st, 2019 and presided over by the Commission Chairman, Musiliu Smith, retired Inspector-General of Police.

“The 40 newly promoted Commissioners of Polices are; Olatunji Agboola, Gbenga Sadiku Michael, Ayim Abraham Ekong, Bankole Anderson Abiodun, Ayinde Abu Mufutau, Kamaldeen Okunola Kola, Ade Atere Christopher, Amiegheme Andrew, and Younous Akeera Mohammed.

Others are Sanomi Augustine Akpofure, Salami Bolaji Amidu, Michael C Okoli, Jimoh Abdulkadir, Elumelu Celestine Amaechj, Ajogun Edward Awolowo, Titilayo Kayode, Ngozi Onadeko Vivian, Asayemo Emienbo Tony-Tuesday, Cookey Christiana Ibiso, Evelyn Peterside Tamunoi, Ogbadu Philip Aliyu and Friday Egboka.

“Also promoted Commissioners of Police are Oguntuase Gabriel Ayodele, Soyemi Adesina Musbau, Enwonwu Joe Nwachukwu, Adekunle Asafa, Tunde Adagunduro, Babatunde Mobayo, Egbuka Edward Chuka, Agbede Janet, Daso Iruebi Josiah, Olawale Olukode Taoheed and Adegboyega TaiwO

“Other new CPs are Yaro Abutu, Okediji Felix Olusola, Josephin Ogechi, Akinsoyola Mathew, Amenyi Hamza, Yusuf Chiromawa and Mohammed Mansur Alhaji.

“Some of the 98 new DCPs are – Mohammed Shehu Dalijan, formally ACP Liberal Studies, Police Staff College Jos; Dan Mamman Shawulu, former ACP, state CID Delta State; Clement Robert, from National Institute for Security Studies; Amaechi Oliver Okwudili, until now ACP, Administration, Enugu State Command; Musa Auwal Mohammed, former ACP, C/O 9PMF kano.

“Others are – Abel Abala Audu, until now, , ACP, state CID, Bayelsa and Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff officer to the IGP.

“CSP Dahiru Ibrahim, Principal Staff Officer 2 to the IGP, Lagos Annex, Ayobami Yemi Surajudeen, Niger State Command, Eno-Edobor Thomas Aidenogie, Lagos State Command; Halilu Muawiya, SPU Base Port-Harcourt, and Christopher Bassey Uweh, Kaduna were part of the 150 CSPs promoted to ACPs.

“Some of the 335 SPs promoted to CSPs include, Stephen Ifeanyi Abiaziem, Rivers State Command;, Mua’zu Isa, Kogi State Command; Godwin Onyebuchi Mba, IGP Secretary; Paschal Chima Nwachukwu, O/C Legal, Enugu State Command; Bitrus Peny Gorroh, Sokoto State CFO, Fredrick Azubuike, Enugu State Command; Taiye Awodi, 32 PMF Abakaliki and Juliana Ifeanyi Odo, O/C Anti Kidnapping, Zone 9, Umuahai.

“The Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, charged the beneficiaries to rededicate themselves to greater commitment to national development by upholding the ethics and rules of the Force.

“He promised that the Commission would continue to ensure that deserving police officers are promoted as and when due.”

