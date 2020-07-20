Police promoted 41,863 personnel in 19 months —IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, said on Monday a total of 41,863 police personnel had been promoted in the last 19 months.

Adamu disclosed this during the decoration of 10 newly promoted senior police officers in Abuja.

He said: “Since the inception of my administration as the IGP in January, 2019, a total of 41,863 officers and men of the Force across different ranks had been promoted to their next ranks.”

He said the promotion exercises were strategic management approach directed at motivating the workforce in addressing current and emerging internal security threats.

Adamu said the process had been guided by the principles of seniority, merit as well as reflective of records of discipline and invaluable experience.

The IGP said the decoration followed the recent promotion of 6,601 personnel of the force by the Police Service Commission (PSC).

According to him, one DIG, four AIG, three Commissioners, three Deputy Commissioners, eight Chief Superintendents, 607 Superintendents, 206 Deputy Superintendents and 5,769 ASP were promoted during the exercise.

Adamu, who congratulated the newly decorated officers, urged them to deploy their intellect and demonstrate sound professional judgement in all their decisions at all times.

