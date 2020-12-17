Police promotes 4,134 traffic wardens

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has approved the promotion of 4,134 traffic wardens to their next ranks.

The Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mbah, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the beneficiaries include 65 officers who were elevated to the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Traffic and 245 officers to Assistant Superintendent of Traffic II.

Others were 138 officers who were promoted to Senior Traffic Warden, 3,683 men to Grade I, and three men who were elevated from Grade III to Grade II.

READ ALSO: CRIME FIGHTING: IGP promotes 66 in Ogun

The statement read: “The IGP notes that the promotion of the traffic officers is part of the ongoing efforts by the Force to ensure that deserving personnel are promoted accordingly, to encourage hard work and further entrench the culture of merit, excellence, and dedication to duties.”

Join the conversation

Opinions