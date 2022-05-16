Police promotes ex-EFCC chief, Magu, 7 others to AIG

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police.

Magu was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari for alleged financial malfeasance in 2020.

The PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said the ex-EFCC chairman was promoted alongside some senior officers at the commission’s 15th Plenary Meeting held on Friday.

Seven Commissioners of Police were also promoted to the rank of AIG.

Ani added that the commission also approved the promotion of 23 Deputy Commissioners to the next rank of Commissioners of Police; 31 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners of Police and 63 Chief Superintendents of Police promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

The statement read: “The Plenary Meeting which began on Wednesday, May 11th 2022 was presided over by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the Commission and former Inspector General of Police. DIG Amadi, currently acting, replaced late DIG Joseph Egbunike and will be representing the South East in the Force Management team while DIG Senchi was the most senior in the AIG cadre.

“The eight Commissioners of Police promoted to AIGs are CP Mustafa Magu Ibrahim, Abraham Egong Ayim, Okunlola Kola Kamaldeen, Andrew Amieengheme, Akeera Mohammed Younous, Celestine Amechi Elumelu, Ngozi Vivian Onadeko, Danladi Bitrus Lalas.

“Other decisions taken by the Commission at the Plenary were the promotion of 57 Superintendents of Police earlier skipped when their mates were promoted to the next rank of Chief Superintendents. Other categories of Superintendents of Police such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Course 4, Inspectors Course 37 and regular ASP’s course 25 and 26 were also promoted to Chief Superintendents having met established requirements.

“The Commission also promoted 1698 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police, 6119 Inspectors who attended the recent Departmental Selection Board (DSB) were promoted to ASP11 while 1965 ASP11 were confirmed ASPs. The Commission also approved the conversion of 19 Engineers from General Duty to Specialists and upgraded to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police which is the statutory entry level for Pilots and Aircraft maintenance engineers in line with Aviation scheme of service.”

