Entertainment
Police quizzes Kanye West for alleged assault in US
Police officers in the United States on Thursday questioned Kanye West for allegedly assaulting a fan in Los Angeles.
In a video that surfaced on social media, the fan approached the rapper who was in his SUV outside the Soho Warehouse for an autograph and the pair exchanged words.
During the heated argument, West punched the fan and he fell to the ground.
READ ALSO: Rapper Kanye West to turn his houses into churches
In the video, West was heard screaming “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cause that’s what happened right f–king now.”
Officers at the Los Angeles Police Department said the artiste was being investigated for battery which carries a maximum prison sentence of six months.
