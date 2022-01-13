Police quizzes Kanye West for alleged assault in US

Police officers in the United States on Thursday questioned Kanye West for allegedly assaulting a fan in Los Angeles.

In a video that surfaced on social media, the fan approached the rapper who was in his SUV outside the Soho Warehouse for an autograph and the pair exchanged words.

During the heated argument, West punched the fan and he fell to the ground.

READ ALSO: Rapper Kanye West to turn his houses into churches

In the video, West was heard screaming “Did y’all say that or not? Did y’all say that or not? Cause that’s what happened right f–king now.”

Officers at the Los Angeles Police Department said the artiste was being investigated for battery which carries a maximum prison sentence of six months.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now