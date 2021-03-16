Police raid Anambra baby factory, rescue four pregnant girls | Ripples Nigeria

The Anambra State Police Command, said on Tuesday that it had rescued four pregnant girls from a baby factory in the state.

This was made known by Haruna Mohammed, the command’s Public Relations Officer.

According to Mohammed, the girls who hail from Ebonyi State were kept at Cool Joint Bar, a brothel in Nnewi, by one Gladys Ikegwuonu, now at large, for the purpose of making babies for sale.

READ ALSO: Ogun police arrests alleged kidnapper of Ibadan farm owner, Agboola

He said, “It would be recalled that there was a report at the Area Command Headquarters, Nnewi, that a four-year-old child of St Joseph’s School, Otolo Nnewi, was returning home from school in the company of his siblings when two men on a motorcycle grabbed the child and zoomed off with him.

“The child was rescued by some commercial motorcyclists who pursued and eventually arrested the suspects at Akamili Community, Nnewi.

Join the conversation

Opinions