Police raid child trafficking syndicate in Rivers, rescue pregnant girls

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command on Tuesday burst a child trafficking syndicate in Igwuruta and Omagwa, Obio/Akpor and Ikwerre local government areas of the state.

The police said it rescued ten girls and teenagers, some of whom were pregnant, and arrested four suspects in two of the locations raided.

The Command’s Spokesperson, Grace Iringe-Koko, who disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, said the raid followed a report from people in the areas.

The statement read: “On Saturday January 7, 2023, at about 1645hrs acting on credible intelligence available to the Rivers State Police Command, C4I Intelligence Unit Operatives, raided two houses at Igwuruta and Omagwa communities respectively, where victims of child trafficking were being kept.

“In the operation, the suspects were arrested by the police operatives; Favour Bright, 30, from Umudioga Community in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State, and Peace Alikoi , 40, from Igwuruta Community in Ikwere Local Government Area, who is the leader of the trafficking syndicate.

“Two males, Noble Uzuchi, 17 and Chigozie Ogbonna, 29, allegedly hired by the syndicate to be having marathon sex with the girls and impregnating them were also arrested.

“The victims rescued in the operation are ten, most of them pregnant. They include; Gift Saviour ‘F’ 19 yrs from Umudioga Community in Ikwere Local Government Area, Favour Charles ‘F’ 23yrs from Abale Community in Obingwa LGA of Abia State.

“Joy Monday ‘F’ 21, from Bomu Community, Gokana Local Government Area, Rivers State, Chiagoro Nice ‘F’ 19 yrs from Ndas Community, Etche Local Government Area, Blessing Francis ‘F’ 28yrs from Ngwa Community, Ikot-Ekpene Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State, Joy Emmanuel ‘F’ 29yrs from Ikot Obiom Community in Nsit Ibiom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, Precious Kalu ‘F’ 25 yrs from Umudioga Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State.

“Others are: Cynthia Ekeh ‘F’ 27yrs from Okpuala Community, Ngor Okpuala Local Government Area, Imo State, and Queen Amos ‘F’ 28yrs from Owase Community in Kwande Local Government Area, Benue State.

“Chika Nwosa ‘F’ 15yrs from Umudioga Emohua Local Government Area, Chigozie Ogbonna ‘M’ 29yrs from Abale Community, Obingwa Local Government Area, Abia State and Noble Uzochi ‘M’ 17yrs from Omuobasa Community in Osisioma Local Government Area, Abia State.”

Iringe-Koko added that investigation was ongoing regarding the development and urged members of the public to be wary of suspicious activity.

