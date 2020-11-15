Police raid criminals’ hideouts in Lagos, arrest 720 suspects

Police in Lagos on Sunday carried out simultaneous raids on areas suspected to be harbouring criminals across the 14 area commands in the state.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this in a statement in Lagos, said 720 suspects were arrested with various weapons and substances suspected to be Indian hemp and cocaine.

He said: “In its bid to solidify the security architecture of the state, the Lagos command re-launched its anti-crime strategies to curb crimes and criminality across the state.

“In the swift operations, police operatives arrested 720 suspects with incriminating items including locally-made guns, cartridges, charms, and substances suspected to be Indian hemp and cocaine.

“Also, some items suspected to have been looted from various shopping outlets within the state during the recent #EndSARS violence were found with the suspected criminals.”

Adejobi said the state’s Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, had earlier directed police officers and men to move against lawlessness and criminality in the state.

He disclosed that the police commissioner also charged the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Panti, to commence discreet investigation of the suspects for immediate prosecution.

“Odumosu affirmed the zeal of the command to sustain the operations, even beyond the yuletide season.

“The police chief commended the officers and men of the command for the successful operations, while he urged them to be at alert for more operations across the state.

“Odumosu urged those whose items were looted during the recent #EndSARS violence to come up for claims of their items, with proof of ownership,” the spokesman added.

