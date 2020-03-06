Police raid kidnappers’ den, arrest three in Cross River

The police in Cross River State on Friday morning raided a hideout of some suspected kidnappers in the Etagbor community in the state.

During the raid, the policemen arrested three members of a kidnap syndicate inside a building where they held hostage one Grace Adams.

The state Commissioner of Police, Nkeruwem Akpan, who briefed journalists on the matter, said the Command Anti-Cultism and Kidnapping unit carried out the raid at 4:30 a.m. on Friday.

He said: “The victim was kidnapped last night, March 5, in Calabar metropolis. We didn’t know she was kidnapped. We only got information that the said building is used by kidnappers.

“When we struck, we found out that a lady had been kidnapped and kept in their custody. We immediately rescued her.

“If we can have the system in Cross River where any building that harbours kidnapped victims is demolished, I think it will be better because it will discourage people from going into kidnapping in Calabar.”

