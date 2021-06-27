Police raid three IPOB/ESN camps in Imo (Pictures)

The Police Command in Imo State on Saturday said its tactical units and special forces teams raided three camps belonging to the Eastern Security Network (ESN) of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in the state, after a heavy gun battle.

In a statement on Saturday, the spokesperson for the state’s Commissioner of Police, Michael Abattam, said at about 0400hrs on June 25, police units arrested an ESN commander, who after interrogation, gave useful information about their camps and activities, and led the Police Tactical Units comprising of the Imo Command Tactical Units, IRT and Special Forces teams to the three ESN camps located at Atta in Ikeduru LGA, Izombie in Oguta LGA and Ideato North LGA in Imo State.

He said on sighting the tactical teams approaching their camps, the hoodlums opened fire at them, leading to a heavy exchange of gunfire.

Abattam said due to the superior firing power of the police, the hoodlums were overrun by the Tactical Units, while some of the hoodlums escaped with bullet wounds into the forest.

Also, he noted that several weapons, stolen cars, explosives, gun powders, charms, lPOB/ESN flags, ammunition, bags of Indian Hemps, tramadol tablets, and many other hard drugs were recovered from their camps.

Meanwhile, he noted that the Commissioner of Police in the state, CP Abutu Yaro, commended the efforts of the men and urged them to sustain the tempo.

The commissioner also thanked Imo people for their support and assured them of the command’s commitment to ensuring a crime-free Imo State.

