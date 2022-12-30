Police raids alleged IPOB camp, arrests 10 in Rivers

Police operatives in Rivers have arrested 10 suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) during raids on their alleged hideout in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Okon Effiong, who confirmed the development when he addressed journalists in Port Harcourt on Friday, said seven fake members of the civilian Joint Taskforce were also arrested in various parts of the state.

He said the suspected IPOB members were arrested in Oyigbo on the outskirts of Port Harcourt.

The fake JTF members, according to him, were arrested in the Omoku and Ahoada areas of the state.

Effiong said: “On December 23, 2022, we received information that some IPOB members have started relocating to Rivers State.

“We worked on the intelligence and discovered they stayed in an estate in Oyigbo. Our operatives stormed the building and arrested the suspects.

“Interestingly, four of the suspects were identified as the major players in the attack on the Oyigbo Police Station during the October 2020 #ENDSARS protest in the state.

“One of the men has been on the wanted list of the police since February this year.”

