Police raids alleged IPOB camp, kills one in Enugu

Police operatives in Enugu last week raided an alleged camp of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing, Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Agu-Ibeje forest, Igbo-Eze North local government area of the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Daniel Ndukwe, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the command’s Tactical Squads and Operation Restore Peace carried out a tactical and intelligence-driven dusk to dawn raid on the camp between August 11 and 12.

He added that the operation was in line with the crime-fighting strategies devised by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Abubakar Lawal.

Ndukwe said: “The hoodlums, on sighting the police operatives, engaged them in a gun duel, which led to the neutralisation of one of them.

READ ALSO: Alleged IPOB members attack Imo police station, kill four officers

“Several others escaped with varying degrees of fatal gunshot wounds, due to the superior firepower of the operatives.

“The operation led to the discovery and exhumation from a shallow grave in the camp, the corpse of a victim identified as Johnson Okpanachi, a Police Officer serving in Igbo-Eze North Police Division.

“Okpanachi was declared missing on July 30 with all efforts made to trace his whereabouts proving abortive.

“Items recovered at the camp were 12 firearms, including one AR-K2 Assault rifle, six pump action guns, one locally-made Berretta-like pistol, and five locally-fabricated double-barrel guns.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now