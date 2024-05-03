Metro
Police raids criminals’ hideouts, arrests 40 in Lagos
Men of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) attached to the Lagos State Police Command have arrested 40 suspects during raids on the hideouts of criminals in the Yaba area of the state.
The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development in a post on his X handle on Friday.
He said the suspects were arrested at 10:00 p.m. on Tuesday.
Hundeyin said: “RRS on Tuesday night arrested 40 suspected criminals at different black spots within Yaba.
“The 40 suspects were arrested when the operatives of RRS working with members of Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Agency swooped on the areas.
“The raid was sequel to complaints from members of the public about the activities of criminals who waylay passersby and rob them of their belongings.”
“The RRS Commander, Mr. Olayinka Egbeyemi, following the approval of the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Adegoke Fayoade, had directed the operatives to commence discreet surveillance of the area before the arrest.
“However, nine out of the 40 suspects were released after thorough screening at RRS Headquarters in Alausa.
“They were released to their family members after a thorough screening of all the suspects.
“Egbeyemi has ordered that the 31 suspects be charged to court in line with the directives of the commissioner of police.”
