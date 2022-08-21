Police raids terrorists’ hideout, kills one in Katsina

Police operatives in Katsina on Saturday raided bandits’ hideout in Unguwan Maizuma village, Danja local government area of the state and killed one suspect.

The spokesman for the state police command, Gambo Isah, who confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday in Katsina, said a suspected bandit was arrested in the operation.

He said dangerous weapons and other items were recovered by the operatives.

“On August 20, 2022 at about 7:30 p.m., acting on credible intelligence that terrorists were sighted in a black spot at Maizuma village , Danja LGA of Katsina State, the DPO Danja led a team of policemen to the area and engaged the hoodlums in a fierce gun duel.

“The team successfully repelled the terrorists and neutralised one of them.

Read also:Police releases Agba Jalingo, journalist thanks Nigerians

“During the operation, items including locally fabricated guns, military camouflage uniforms, and machetes. Dagger, 100 bottles and a gallon of spirit were recovered by the operatives.

“Other recovered items were some quantity of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, two Boxer motorcycles, three car batteries, one sewing machine, roll of cable wire, and two cooking gas cylinders.

“One suspected informant to the terrorists was also arrested. It was reasonably suspected that the leader of the terror group, one Sule Dawa, escaped with gunshots wound.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now