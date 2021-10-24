Metro
Police re-arrests 13 fleeing inmates of Oyo correctional centre
Police operatives in Osun have re-arrested 13 inmates that escaped from the Abolongo correctional centre in Oyo State.
Gunmen had on Saturday attacked the correctional centre and released all the inmates.
They also killed two security personnel attached to the facility.
The spokesperson for the Osun State police command, Yemisi Opalola, who confirmed the development to journalists on Sunday, said the inmates were arrested in different villages in Ejigbo local government area of the state.
Ejigbo LGA shares a boundary with Oyo State.
READ ALSO: Gunmen invade Oyo correctional centre, free inmates
She added that the inmates were arrested on Saturday after residents of the villages informed security operatives about the movement of strange persons in the communities.
Opalola listed the inmates as Adekanbi Kola, Semiu Sali, Garuba Nurudeen, Ismaila Garuba, Nasifi Garuba, and Qadri Yusuf.
Others are – Ezekiel Owolabi, Bamidele Kehinde, Daodu Emmanuel, Dele Babatunde, Adeyemo Ifalowo, Ridwan Akinsola and Sola Owolabi.
She said: “All the inmates will soon be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for a swift return to the correctional centre.”
