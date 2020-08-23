Latest Metro

Police re-arrest serial ritual killer who escaped from custody in Oyo

August 23, 2020
The alleged serial ritual killer, Sunday Shodipe, who escaped from police custody in Oyo State, has been rearrested.

His rearrest was confirmed to newsmen on Sunday by Oyo State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Olugbenga Fadeyi.

Shodipe was arrested for his alleged series of ritual killings within the Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State.

He, however, escaped from police custody under suspicious circumstances.

To ensure Shodipe’s rearrest, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, last week dispatched a crack detectives to Oyo State Police Command to track the suspect down, including investigative aid.

The force had also offered a financial reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.

