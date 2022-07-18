Police re-arrests another inmate of Kuje prison in Kaduna

Police operatives in Kaduna State have re-arrested another inmate of Kuje correctional centre who escaped from the facility about two weeks ago.

The spokesman for the state police command, Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the development in a statement on Monday, said the suspect was arrested at about 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Jalige said the re-arrest of the suspect followed a directive by the state’s Commissioner of Police, Yekini Ayoku, to all tactical commanders and Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) in the state.

He added that the operatives were directed to mount purposeful surveillance across all inlets to Kaduna State in response to the Kuje jailbreak.

He said: “As instructed by Inspector-General of Police Alkali Usman the operatives, without prejudice to existing crime prevention measures, responded effectively which started yielding a positive result with the re-arrest of a suspected escapee on July 17.

“The suspect, Shuaibu, 60, and an indigene of Kano State was apprehended by the police operatives at a location in Kaduna while on transit to Kano.

“The suspect on preliminary investigation revealed that he was part of the inmates who escaped during the recent attack on the Kuje medium security correctional centre.”

The suspect was the fourth inmate re-arrested by security agents since the July 5 attack on the correctional facility.

